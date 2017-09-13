DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:40 P.M.) – A high-ranking commander of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham was mysteriously assassinated in the northwestern province of Idlib as tensions rise amongst the jihadi group.

Abu Mohammed al-Sharie, a Saudi national who holds a senior position in HTS, was left dead with a bullet in his head in the city of Saraqib, located to the east of the provincial capital.

This comes two days after the notorious Saudi cleric Abdullah al-Muhaysini resigned as the group’s religious judge, citing transgressions against its Shariah Committee and his being unable to change “errors” he witnessed and bloodshed and infighting.

Following the resignation, several factions affiliated with the al-Qaeda-linked organization defected, marking a mass blow to what is widely considered the strongest and most well-organized rebel group in the war-torn Syria.

It was a bullet from heaven.

