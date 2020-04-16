BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested a senior Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the northeastern region of Syria this week.

According to the SDF’s statement, their forces captured the Islamic State official during a special operation in the southern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The statement pointed out that the Syrian Democratic Forces’ operation was backed by the U.S. Coalition’s warplanes.

They added that the Islamic State official was responsible “for financing and equipping sleeper cells in the region.”

The Syrian Democratic Forces is conducting field operations against the Islamic State in northeastern and eastern Syria, as they attempt to eliminate the last remnants of the terrorist group in the eastern region of the Euphrates River Valley.

