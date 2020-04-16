BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested a senior Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the northeastern region of Syria this week.
According to the SDF’s statement, their forces captured the Islamic State official during a special operation in the southern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The statement pointed out that the Syrian Democratic Forces’ operation was backed by the U.S. Coalition’s warplanes.
They added that the Islamic State official was responsible “for financing and equipping sleeper cells in the region.”
The Syrian Democratic Forces is conducting field operations against the Islamic State in northeastern and eastern Syria, as they attempt to eliminate the last remnants of the terrorist group in the eastern region of the Euphrates River Valley.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.