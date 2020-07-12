BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Iranian authorities announced the killing of a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards officer named Ibrahim Asmi in Syria.

“Asmi was killed in the last few days in Syria,” according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, Rustam Ali Rafii .

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards did not provide more details about the death of Asmi; however, there have been reports of new attacks by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in eastern Syria.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards recently commented on the news circulated about the “killing of the commander of the Air Force in the Revolutionary Guards, Ali Haji Zada, by an Israeli raid in the eastern countryside of Homs.”

The IRGC denied the news about the Air Force commander, stressing that “Hajji is safe.”

Iranian media also published a picture of the Iranian Quds Force Commander, Ismail Ghaani, during his visit to eastern Syria in the past few days.

“Given the existence of this organization (ISIS) under the administration of the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel), we can be confident that the conspiracies of these two criminal regimes are not over,” Tasnim news agency quoted Ismail Ghaani as saying during his first visit to Syria since the death of the late commander of the Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

