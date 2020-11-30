BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Iranian specialist Muhammad Al-Madhaji said that sending the American aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Nimitz, to the Gulf waters, in conjunction with the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran, aims to lure Iran into a confrontation.

“The party that assassinated Mohsen Fakhrizadeh sends a message to Iran that the one who chooses the timing of the escalation is not Iran,” Al- Madhaji said in statements to ” Radio Sputnik “.

He pointed out that “the negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal will not be affected by such a process.”

Madhajj explained that “Iran will not respond before January 20, which is the date of the inauguration of the U.S. President-elect, Joe Biden.”

The U.S. Navy deployed the aircraft carrier U.S.S. to the Gulf last week, days before the Iranian nuclear scientist was killed.

“There are no specific threats that prompted the return of the combat group of the carrier Nimitz,” Commander Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, said shortly after the deployment.

She added that “the redeployment is linked to reducing the number of American forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

“This act ensures that we have sufficient capacity to respond to any threat and deter any adversary from moving against our forces during the troop cuts,” she said.

On Friday, Tehran announced the assassination of the prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in an armed attack near Tehran.

Iranian officials were quick to hold Israel responsible for his assassination, while no party has claimed responsibility for the attack.