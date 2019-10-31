BEIRUT, LÍBANO (2:30 p.m.) – Según los informes, Hezbolá derribó un avión espía israelí que ingresó al espacio aéreo libanés esta tarde.

Según los informes, el avión no tripulado israelí ingresó al sur del Líbano esta tarde cuando fue descubierto por Hezbolá y fue derribado poco después en la gobernación de Nabatieh.

Lebanon: Pictures from the scene were reportedly an Israeli drone was downed https://t.co/kRgsDift22 pic.twitter.com/TI4bTUEVXm

— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 31, 2019