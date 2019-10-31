BEIRUT, LÍBANO (2:30 p.m.) – Según los informes, Hezbolá derribó un avión espía israelí que ingresó al espacio aéreo libanés esta tarde.
Según los informes, el avión no tripulado israelí ingresó al sur del Líbano esta tarde cuando fue descubierto por Hezbolá y fue derribado poco después en la gobernación de Nabatieh.
Lebanon: Pictures from the scene were reportedly an Israeli drone was downed https://t.co/kRgsDift22 pic.twitter.com/TI4bTUEVXm
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 31, 2019
Las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) aún no han comentado sobre estas afirmaciones; Sin embargo, si es cierto, esta será la primera vez desde mediados de septiembre que Hezbolá e Israel han tenido una confrontación.
En septiembre, las fuerzas israelíes llevaron a cabo un ataque contra un complejo de Hezbolá en Damasco, seguido de un ataque suicida con aviones no tripulados en el centro de medios del grupo libanés.
Este ataque provocó que Hezbolá respondiera con un ataque con misiles contra un vehículo de las FDI a lo largo de la frontera libanesa.
Posteriormente, la situación sería desescalada por las Fuerzas de las Naciones Unidas para el Mantenimiento de la Paz, quienes instaron a ambas partes a regresar al acuerdo de cese de hostilidades.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.