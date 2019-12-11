BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) are playing an imperative role in securing the country’s vast border with Syria, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Securing Syria’s border is being done in coordination with the Popular Mobilization Units,” the Ministry of Defense stated.

The Popular Mobilization Units have proven to be one of the most effective forces against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), as they have helped the Iraqi military liberate the areas previously occupied by the terrorist group.

Since the Islamic State’s defeat, the Popular Mobilization Units have continued to carry out operations across the country in an effort to eliminate the terrorist group’s sleeper cells.

In particular, the Popular Mobilization Units have been incredibly useful along the Syrian border, where their forces routinely foil the terrorist group’s infiltration attempts.

