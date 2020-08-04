BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Secretary General of the Kataeb Party, Nizar Najarian, was reported dead after suffering a severe injury at the party’s headquarters during the massive blast at the Port of Beirut on Tuesday.
According to LBCI, the party’s secretary general died as a result of a severe head injury at the party’s headquarters, Beit Al-Wassit (Central House), in Beirut.
Several politicians have mourned his death, including the President of the Kataeb Party of Lebanon, Samy Gemayel.
The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported that as many as ten people have been killed as a result of the explosion at the Port of Beirut.
Civil defense units are now combing through several areas around the explosion’s epicenter to help civilians and put out fires.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.