BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The New York Times quoted well-informed sources as saying that White House Secret Service agents had transferred U.S. President Donald Trump to an underground bunker that was previously used during terrorist attacks.

This came after tensions escalated outside the walls of the White House by protesters over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 25th.

“Mr. Trump spent Sunday out of sight, even when some of his campaign advisers recommended that he deliver a televised address at the national level, before another night of possible violence. The building was empty, as some White House officials planning to work were told not to show up in the event of renewed unrest,” the report said.

But while some aides were urging him to stay away from Twitter while devising a more considerate strategy, Mr. Trump could not resist posting a series of tweets as he scolded the Democrats.

Since Thursday, millions of Americans have taken to the streets to express their anger at police brutality and racism in the country.

Trump has already offered to send in the U.S. military to places like Minneapolis, if the Minnesota governor requests it; however, thus far, they have only deployed the National Guard to the city.

