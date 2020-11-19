BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 p.m.) – The Israeli army said on Thursday that a secret Iranian unit placed explosive devices in the occupied Golan Heights region.

This came in a statement by the army spokesman for Arab media, Avichay Adraee, which he posted on his Twitter account.

Adraee said that the Israeli army revealed that the Iranian unit “responsible for planting explosive devices on the Syrian border in the (occupied) Golan Heights is Unit 840 directed by the Iranian Quds Force.”

He claimed, “Unit 840 in Syria – an operational unit operating in relative secrecy, which takes it upon itself to plan and establish a terrorist infrastructure outside Iran, directed against Western targets and the opposition.”

Adraee said that “the unit is responsible for planting the explosive devices that were discovered yesterday and neutralized. As before, another similar attempt was made last August.”

This comes a day after the Israeli army published the first documentation of what it said were attacks carried out at dawn on Wednesday against targets belonging to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Iranian Quds Force in Syria.

“Documentation of the attacks carried out by the fighters last night in Syria against military targets, including warehouses, headquarters and a military site belonging to the Iranian Quds Force and the Syrian army,” the Israeli army said in a statement posted on its official account on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Twitter, “The air force struck today at dawn important targets belonging to the Iranian Quds Force in Syria and also hit targets of the Syrian army.”

Netanyahu continued, “This is the clear policy that I have been leading for years. We will not allow an Iranian military position against us in Syria, and we will not allow any attempt to attack us from the Syrian territories.”

He added, “Whoever tries to attack us will pay a heavy price.”