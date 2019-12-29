BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – A second video of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) inside of Libya has surfaced on the social media platform of Twitter.
In the second video, the Syrian National Army can be seen touring an area in the Tripoli District after an alleged battle with the Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA).
من #هواتفهم
مقطع فيديو ثاني يوضح #مرتزقة سوريين من الجيش السوري الحر يقاتلون رفقة ميليشيات #السراج ضد القوات المسلحة الليبية في العاصمة الليبية طرابلس . pic.twitter.com/GrT9jWzOPN
— ابن ليبيا السرتاوي🇱🇾🇱🇾 (@MstrMax11) December 28, 2019
The Syrian National Army previously denied sending any forces to Libya; however, there have been two videos that have surfaced in the past 24 hours that prove otherwise.
