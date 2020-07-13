BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – On Sunday evening, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that a Turkish soldier was killed in northern Iraq.

The ministry said in a statement that “the Turkish soldier was martyred after being taken to hospital, as a result of being wounded during armed clashes in the operation area in northern Iraq.”

The Turkish Army has now lost two soldiers since launching their operation in northern Iraq.

The Ministry of Defense also announced the neutralization of 3 gunmen from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) organization, in clashes in the “Operation Tiger Claw” area.

Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish defense announced the killing of 3 PKK operatives in an air strike.

On June 17, Turkey launched Operation Tiger Claw in the Haftinin area, against the PKK forces inside of northern Iraq.

This is the second operation in northern Iraq after the “Eagle Claw”, which was an air attack launched at dawn on June 15.

Advertisements