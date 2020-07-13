Turkish army soldiers stand guard as Kurdish people wait in a hope to enter Cizre, a town subject to a curfew as part of a controversial operation against Kurdish rebels, on March 22, 2016 in Mardin, for Newroz celebration. Nowruz, the Farsi-language word for 'New Year', is an ancient Persian festival, celebrated on the first day of spring, March 21, in Central Asian republics, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – On Sunday evening, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that a Turkish soldier was killed in northern Iraq.

The ministry said in a statement that “the Turkish soldier was martyred after being taken to hospital, as a result of being wounded during armed clashes in the operation area in northern Iraq.”

The Turkish Army has now lost two soldiers since launching their operation in northern Iraq.

The Ministry of Defense also announced the neutralization of 3 gunmen from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) organization, in clashes in the “Operation Tiger Claw” area.

Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish defense announced the killing of 3 PKK operatives in an air strike.

On June 17, Turkey launched Operation Tiger Claw in the Haftinin area, against the PKK forces inside of northern Iraq.

This is the second operation in northern Iraq after the “Eagle Claw”, which was an air attack launched at dawn on June 15.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  French warplanes destroy ISIS underground bases in Iraq

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments