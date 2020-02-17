BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – A massive number of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) personnel were observed on Monday making their way towards the Idlib Governorate, as they look to intensify their assault west of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

According to reports, the Syrian Arab Army sent a large number of soldiers to the front-lines in the eastern region of Idlib, with most concentrated near the towns of Sarmin and Ariha.

The reinforcements were sent to these front-lines as the Syrian Arab Army makes their first major attempt to capture the entire Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).

On Monday, the Syrian Arab Army scored a new advance across the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, as their forces continued their push towards the Turkish border crossing.

The Syrian Army’s advance in western Aleppo coincides with their recent capture of the Anadan Plain after a short battle with the jihadist rebels.

