BEIRUT, LÍBANO (12:00 p.m.) – Se vio al ejército de los EE. UU. Saliendo de una de sus bases en el norte de Siria mientras continuaban su retirada de la frontera sirio-turca.
Según un informe de la Gobernación de Alepo, el ejército de los Estados Unidos retiró tropas el pasado fin de semana de la Base Sarin en la ciudad fronteriza de Kobane.
Al mismo tiempo, también se filmó una gran cantidad de vehículos militares estadounidenses que salían de Siria hacia el vecino Iraq a través del cruce Al-Waleed en la gobernación de Al-Hasakah.
Las imágenes de video de los EE. UU. Que salían de Siria hacia Iraq fueron capturadas por soldados sirios que estaban presentes en la gobernación de Al-Hasakah; Más tarde fue publicado por la Agencia de Noticias Árabe Siria (SANA) esta mañana.
