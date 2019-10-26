BEIRUT, LÍBANO (11:20 P.M.) – El Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) está intentando consolidar sus ganancias en el noreste de Latakia esta noche en un intento por capturar la fortaleza yihadista de Kabani.
Respaldado por los ataques aéreos rusos, el ejército sirio ha recuperado una vez más la iniciativa al sur de Kabani mientras sus tropas intentan asegurar la montaña Zuwayqat después de una batalla de un día.
Según una fuente militar cerca de la línea del frente, el ejército árabe sirio pudo repeler la contraofensiva yihadista a principios de esta noche, allanando el camino para que sus tropas hicieran otro empuje hacia el eje sur de Kabani.
La fuente agregó que el Ejército Árabe Sirio está tratando de asegurar las cumbres al sur de Kabani antes de hacer el esfuerzo de ingresar a esta ciudad estratégica en la cima de la montaña cerca de la frontera administrativa de Idlib.
Kabani se encuentra en uno de los picos más altos de Latakia; Su proximidad a la región norte de la ciudad de Al-Ghaab Plain y Jisr Al-Shughour hace que su captura sea una alta prioridad para el ejército sirio.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.