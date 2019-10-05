BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have warned that they are prepared to defend their territories in northern Syria should Turkey attempt to invade.
In a statement released on Saturday, the Syrian Democratic Forces warned that they will “not hesitate to turn any unprovoked [Turkish] attack into an all-out war.”
The SDF statement came shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to carry out an air-and-ground operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces and their allies from the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the eastern region of the Euphrates River Valley.
“We have finalized preparations and conducted required instruction,” Erdogan said in his statement on Saturday.
Erdogan previously vowed to launch an operation east of the Euphrates; however, after a meeting with U.S. officials, he agreed to setup a safe zone along the Turkish border.
However, since the implementation of this safe zone, Turkey has complained that Washington has not lived up to their end of the agreement.
