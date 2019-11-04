BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:35 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants attempted to score a new advance in the Al-Raqqa countryside on Sunday, despite the alleged ceasefire that was brokered by the U.S. administration in northern Syria.
Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army”, the Turkish-backed militants stormed the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in a bid to capture a number of towns in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa countryside.
According to a report from northern Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces were able to beat back the Turkish-backed militants after a fierce overnight battle in northwestern Al-Raqqa.
The report said the Syrian Democratic Forces prevented the Turkish-backed militants from capturing several points along the Hasakah-Aleppo (M-4) Highway, including the villages of Sharkirak and Umm Al-Baramil.
The SDF managed to kill a couple of the Turkish-backed militants while also destroying one of the latter’s armored vehicles.
The Syrian Democratic Forces have been fending off the Turkish-backed militants in the northwestern countryside of Al-Raqqa for over two weeks now; they are doing so with no support from the U.S. Coalition.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.