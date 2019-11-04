BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:35 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants attempted to score a new advance in the Al-Raqqa countryside on Sunday, despite the alleged ceasefire that was brokered by the U.S. administration in northern Syria.

Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army”, the Turkish-backed militants stormed the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in a bid to capture a number of towns in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa countryside.

According to a report from northern Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces were able to beat back the Turkish-backed militants after a fierce overnight battle in northwestern Al-Raqqa.

The report said the Syrian Democratic Forces prevented the Turkish-backed militants from capturing several points along the Hasakah-Aleppo (M-4) Highway, including the villages of Sharkirak and Umm Al-Baramil.

The SDF managed to kill a couple of the Turkish-backed militants while also destroying one of the latter’s armored vehicles.

The Syrian Democratic Forces have been fending off the Turkish-backed militants in the northwestern countryside of Al-Raqqa for over two weeks now; they are doing so with no support from the U.S. Coalition.

