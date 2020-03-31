Several self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL) detainees escaped the Geweran prison in al-Hasakah city on Sunday.
Footage from outside the prison which is mainly controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), shows SDF and the Kurdish Self-Defence Forces militants in an alert state in the vicinity of the prison and on its roof on Monday.
Local media reported that prisoners broke down doors and made holes in the walls before escaping. The reports added that a number of detainees were wounded during the escape attempt.
According to the spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) against self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL) Colonel Myles B. Caggins, coalition forces provided SDF forces with aerial support in order to quell the prison unrest.
At the beginning of March, ISIS detainees carried out 3 simultaneous rampages in the SDF-controlled prisons in al-Haskah and Deir Ezzor, in order to demand trials based on the surrender deal reached after the al-Baghuz battles last February.
