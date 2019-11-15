BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have launched a counter-offensive in northeastern Syria today as they look to retake the areas they lost to the Turkish-backed militants.
According to early reports, the Syrian Democratic Forces launched their attack from the town of Qassimiyah in a bid to retake the town of Arishah and its surrounding points, which were captured by the Turkish-backed militants on Friday.
A source near the front-lines said the Turkish-backed militants have managed to foil the first two attacks in the area; however, the Syrian Democratic Forces are now preparing another big assault on the enemy defense.
Earlier in the day, the Turkish-backed militants captured the town of Arishah and its corresponding points after launching an attack in the northern countryside of Tal Tamr.
