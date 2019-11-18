BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reportedly killed one of the leaders of the Turkish-backed militants in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate on Monday.

According to pro-opposition media, the military commander of Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah, Abu Hafs Al-Gharbi, was killed during clashes with the Syrian Demoratic Forces near the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa in northern Al-Raqqa.

Abu Hafs Al-Gharbi is the highest ranking militant commander to be killed this month by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan warned that Operation Peace Spring would resume if the Syrian Democratic Forces did not completely withdraw from the border.

While Erdogan made this statement on Monday, his allied forces on the ground continued their attacks on the Syrian Democratic Forces’ positions in ‘Ayn ‘Issa and Tal Tamr.

