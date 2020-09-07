BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) allegedly killed and wounded several Turkish-backed fighters during a night raid in the Al-Hasakah countryside.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the Syrian Democratic Forces infiltrated the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army’s defenses at Abush Aniq Al-Hawa in the Tal Tamr countryside.
Once they infiltrated the militant lines, the SDF troops blew up a vehicle belonging to the Turkish-backed forces and killed and wounded nearly 20 of them.
This latest attack comes at a time when the Turkish-backed forces have been observed strengthening their positions near Abu Rasin, which is expected to be the next target for their forces.
Share this article:
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.