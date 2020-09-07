BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) allegedly killed and wounded several Turkish-backed fighters during a night raid in the Al-Hasakah countryside.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the Syrian Democratic Forces infiltrated the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army’s defenses at Abush Aniq Al-Hawa in the Tal Tamr countryside.

Once they infiltrated the militant lines, the SDF troops blew up a vehicle belonging to the Turkish-backed forces and killed and wounded nearly 20 of them.

This latest attack comes at a time when the Turkish-backed forces have been observed strengthening their positions near Abu Rasin, which is expected to be the next target for their forces.