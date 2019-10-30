BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum ‘Abdi tweeted on Wednesday evening that his troops will not be joining the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), despite the Syrian Ministry of Defense’s statement earlier in the day.

According to ‘Abdi’s tweet, his forces rejected the ministry’s call because of the way the statement was worded. The statement called on soldiers from the SDF to individually join the Syrian Army; this was not satisfactory to the SDF’s high command.

The SDF commander, instead, said that he hoped the ministry would accept his organization’s proposal and allow them to remain present in their areas as part of the Syrian defense system.

This call by the Ministry of Defense came just hours after several tribal chiefs sent a letter to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad asking him to grant all SDF fighters general amnesty so that they could complete their military service and be welcomed back into the state.

