Las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF) convocaron el miércoles a la comunidad internacional y a la Coalición Global que tiene como objetivo derrotar a Daesh * para establecer una zona de exclusión aérea para proteger a Siria de “una crisis humanitaria inminente” a la luz de la operación militar turca que es Se espera que sea lanzado en breve.
La declaración se produce horas después de que el director de comunicaciones de Turquía, Fahrettin Altun, anunciara que el ejército turco cruzaría la frontera siria en el momento más cercano y comenzaría la operación militar en el noreste de Siria.
El Ministerio de Defensa de Turquía tuiteó el martes que todos los preparativos para la operación estaban completos y que la ofensiva podría comenzar en cualquier momento.
Esto ocurre cuando la administración del presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció el domingo por la noche que comenzó a retirar tropas estadounidenses del noreste de Siria y que no “apoyaría o estaría involucrado” en la operación de Turquía. Sin embargo, el presidente Trump tuiteó más tarde que Washington no estaba “de ninguna manera” abandonando a los kurdos.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.