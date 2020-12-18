BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Turkish army and its allied militants launched a powerful attack last night that targeted the ‘Ain ‘Issa countryside in the northern part of Al-Raqqa.

According to a field source in Al-Raqqa, the Turkish army and its allied militants launched an attack on two villages near ‘Ain ‘Issa, prompting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to confront the enemy troops in the area.

However, since launching the attack, opposition activists have reported that the Turkish army and its allied militants seized the villages of Al-Musharifah and Al-Jahbah after a fierce clash with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Not long after the advance, the Turkish army sent in reinforcements to the ‘Ain ‘Issa area, as they entered the northern countryside of Al-Raqqa with heavy armor and weapons.

New reports have surfaced this morning that the Syrian Democratic Forces have moved in a large number of reinforcements to ‘Ain ‘Issa to help defend against the Turkish military’s offensive in this key area along the Aleppo-Qamishli Road.

It appears the Turkish military is now actively pushing to capture the ‘Ain ‘Issa area, which would help them fulfill their long-term plan of establishing a corridor or buffer zone in the northern part of the Arab Republic.