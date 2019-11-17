BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied on Sunday that an agreement is in place to allow the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Russian military to control the Assyrian town of Tal Tamr in the Al-Hasakah countryside.
“To public opinion. Some media outlets published reports about a so called agreement between Russia, Turkey, and SDF. We at the Syrian Democratic Forces deny this news. The invading Turkish army continues its fiercest attacks on the villages of Tal Tamer,” the spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Forces, Kino Gabriel, said via his official Twitter.
Al-Masdar reached out to a Syrian military source after the SDF’s denial; they said that an agreement was in place, despite these claims by the Syrian Democratic Forces.
Earlier in the day, reports began to surface about an agreement between the SDF, SAA, and Russian military in Tal Tamr. The reports said that the SDF agreed to cede control of the town to the Syrian Army and Russian military.
A video was released this morning showing the Russian military allegedly leaving ‘Ayn ‘Issa in Al-Raqqa for Tal Tamr in Al-Hasakah; however, the information from the video was authenticated.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.