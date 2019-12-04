BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – A delegation from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reportedly arrived in Saudi Arabia this week to meet with officials in the capital city of Riyadh, the Russian newspaper Nezavisimaya said on Wednesday.

“A mission from the Syrian Democratic Forces, consisting mainly of Kurdish militias, arrived in Saudi Arabia to negotiate the future of the northeast region of Syria, which is still under the control of these forces,” the Russian newspaper said, citing a report from Arabi21.

The visit comes after an official invitation from the Saudi regime, which has long shown great interest in cooperating with the SDF.

This meeting is allegedly to discuss further cooperation between the SDF and Riyadh, along with the ongoing situation in northeastern Syria after the Turkish military launched their long-awaited operation.

The SDF’s delegation traveled to Riyadh independently, with neither the Syrian government or opposition present at this meeting.

Riyadh has remained hostile to the Syrian government since the start of the conflict in Syria; they were one of the first countries to cut ties with Damascus and later aided the militant forces inside the country.

