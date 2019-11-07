BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) recently launched a counter-offensive against the Turkish-backed militants in northeastern Syria after spending a month on the defensive.

According to reports from northern Syria on Thursday, the Syrian Democratic Forces managed to retake the town of Bir Issa after a back-and-forth battle with the Turkish-backed militants in northern Al-Raqqa.

Following the recapture of Bir Issa, the Syrian Democratic Forces removed the Turkish flag that was planted inside the town and replaced it with their own.

As shown in the video below, the Syrian Democratic Forces are inside and in control of Bir Issa, ending the so-called “Syrian National Army’s” control over the town.

SDF forces liberated the village of Bir Issa from forces supported by the Turkish occupation pic.twitter.com/p07ereyjNA — Yekîneyên Servanên Efrînê (@Servanenefrine) November 7, 2019

