BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have called on the Syrian government to negotiate a peace settlement with them, the Kurdistan 24 publication reported on Sunday.
Citing SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazlum Abdi, Kurdistan 24 reported that the U.S.-backed group was open to a new round of negotiations with the Syrian government, as previous talks ended with no resolutions.
“We call on Damascus to negotiate with representatives of the self-administration and the SDF and to prioritize a political solution, recognizing the self-administration and the rights of the Kurdish people in Syria,” the SDF commander said.
According to Kurdistan 24, the SDF commander said the talks would be about building a new and free Syria.
“We are here to lay the foundations for our military action to protect our areas in the coming post-Islamic State period and to spread security and stability in our region and all over Syria.”
The SDF commander also touched on the issue of Afrin, which is currently occupied by the Turkish military and their allied rebel factions.
“We affirm that Afrin is an important step for the success of the peace process between us and Turkey,” said the commander. “The return of Afrin to its people is one of our main points. Without this, there will be no peace in Syria.”
