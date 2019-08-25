SDF fighters listen to a speech at a funeral for four of their colleagues killed near Azaz, December 3, 2017 (Photo by Jaish al-Thuwar)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have called on the Syrian government to negotiate a peace settlement with them, the Kurdistan 24 publication reported on Sunday.

Citing SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazlum Abdi, Kurdistan 24 reported that the U.S.-backed group was open to a new round of negotiations with the Syrian government, as previous talks ended with no resolutions.

“We call on Damascus to negotiate with representatives of the self-administration and the SDF and to prioritize a political solution, recognizing the self-administration and the rights of the Kurdish people in Syria,” the SDF commander said.

According to Kurdistan 24, the SDF commander said the talks would be about building a new and free Syria.

“We are here to lay the foundations for our military action to protect our areas in the coming post-Islamic State period and to spread security and stability in our region and all over Syria.”

The SDF commander also touched on the issue of Afrin, which is currently occupied by the Turkish military and their allied rebel factions.

“We affirm that Afrin is an important step for the success of the peace process between us and Turkey,” said the commander. “The return of Afrin to its people is one of our main points. Without this, there will be no peace in Syria.”

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Jihadist special forces devastated in joint Syrian-Russian attack in northwest Hama

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of