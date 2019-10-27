BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have begun withdrawing their troops from the 32-km-long border area as part of the Sochi agreement that was made last week.

According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) source, the SDF troops have already begun the withdrawal under Russian military supervision.

In addition to the withdrawal, the SDF is open to peace talks with the Syrian government and called on Russia to begin the facilitation of this dialogue with Damascus.

The new Sochi deal that was agreed upon by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan established the withdrawal of the SDF troops from the border and the Syrian Army’s 15 observation posts in these areas.

