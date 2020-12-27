BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have agreed to hand over the strategic town of Ain Issa in the northern countryside of Al-Raqqa to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Russian military within the next few days, Sputnik Arabic reported, citing an expert on Syrian affairs.

In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, the expert, Omar Rahmon, revealed an agreement that was concluded on Sunday, December 27, in Ain Issa, during which the SDF allegedly pledged to handover the town to the Russian side and the Syrian Army, after several days of negotiations.

Rahmon said that according to the available preliminary information, Ankara was preparing to carry out an attack on the town in the past hours, but the SDF’s acceptance of handing over the city to the Syrian Army ‘stopped’ this attack.

Regarding the terms of the agreement, Rahmon said, “There is still no accurate information about the full terms of the agreement, but the Kurds told the Russian side that they are ready to withdraw from Ain Issa completely, and that practical steps on the ground will start within the next few hours.”

However, despite Rahmon’s claims, the Turkish-backed forces have attacked the SDF troops at Al-Musharifah tonight, as they launched dozens of artillery shells and rockets toward the village in the Ain Issa countryside.

Furthermore, a source from the Syrian Arab Army told Al-Masdar on Sunday that no agreement has been reached as of yet, pointing out that negotiations are at a standstill.

The source said the Russian military has moved in reinforcements to the Ain Issa front, but they have been posted outside the town.