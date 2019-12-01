BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have agreed to allow Russian forces operating in Syria to deploy their troops in more areas in the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa governorates, weeks after a Russian agreement with the SDF on the deployment of their troops along the border with Turkey.

The commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, published on Twitter, “We were honored today to host the commander of the Russian forces operating in Syria, General Alexander Tshaiko. It was a very productive meeting, and we agreed to the deployment of Russian forces in both Amuda and Tal Tamr. We look forward to further joint efforts in the interest of our two countries.”

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart signed a memorandum of understanding to end a very tense situation along the Syrian-Turkish border.

The two sides agreed on several points in Syria, most notably the withdrawal of the YPG to a depth of 30 kilometers from the border.

The agreement included joint Russian-Turkish patrols in northern Syria within 10 km of the border and the deployment of Syrian border guards and Russian military police on the border with Turkey.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a military operation called “Peace Spring” in northeastern Syria to “clear the territory of terrorists,” referring to the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization and an arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Advertisements