BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – A large number of US-backed rebel fighters were killed by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the southeastern countryside of Damascus, today, following another failed offensive by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in the Bir Qassab area.

According to Al-Masdar’s Damascus correspondent, Ibrahim Joudeh, the Syrian Arab Army, backed by their air force, foiled the Free Syrian Army’s offensive in Bir Qassab and Rajm Suraykhi, killing and wounding many militants, while also destroying five armored vehicles fitted with anti-aircraft machine guns.

Joudeh reported no interference by the US Coalition forces, despite their deep investment in the Free Syrian Army’s operations in southeast Damascus.

Advertisement

The Free Syrian Army has been desperately trying to recapture the Bir Qassab area of rural Damascus since losing it to the Syrian Arab Army last week.