BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – A large number of US-backed rebel fighters were killed by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the southeastern countryside of Damascus, today, following another failed offensive by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in the Bir Qassab area.

According to Al-Masdar’s Damascus correspondent, Ibrahim Joudeh, the Syrian Arab Army, backed by their air force, foiled the Free Syrian Army’s offensive in Bir Qassab and Rajm Suraykhi, killing and wounding many militants, while also destroying five armored vehicles fitted with anti-aircraft machine guns.

Joudeh reported no interference by the US Coalition forces, despite their deep investment in the Free Syrian Army’s operations in southeast Damascus.

The Free Syrian Army has been desperately trying to recapture the Bir Qassab area of rural Damascus since losing it to the Syrian Arab Army last week.

7 COMMENTS

  2. May all Christians daily pray for God to give supernatural protection and fighting effectiveness to every pro-Assad soldier, fighter, and pilot; that He give supernaturally great strategies to their commanders; that He come against every soldier, fighter, pilot operating or who will attempt to operate in Syria who is illegally in the country without Syrian government position. God is the Lord God Almighty, who hates injustice and oppression of innocent people. May He strongly act to remove all illegal invaders operating in Syria to free this country from its suffering. He has NO FAVORITES and is just as moved to deliver Syrians from injustice as He is Americans or any other nationality.

    • As one of my hi-school buddies is a prominent exoplanet researcher, one of the very few to have had an astronomic observatory built exactly to his specs, I can tell you that, the Celestial Jerusalem being about the same size Pluto is, as we can detect objects this size at least as far as Kleper-37, God must have taken long holidays as he’s at least more than +215 light-years away…
      Note that we already spot Jupiter-sized objects up to 27,710 ly…
      So almighty maybe, exists maybe but visibly, not in the 215 light years vicinity and he so must have taken a long trip much further in the last +1980/1984 years…

  3. I do hope some US coalition advisers were amongst the dead an wounded. They are in Syria illegally and fermenting terrorism with their gangs of common thugs.

    If the US was really serious in combating terrorism , the CIA would be eliminated and US Special Forces and Contractors should also be eliminated along with the US Military Commanders 🙂

  5. “Joudeh reported no interference by the US Coalition forces, despite their deep investment in the Free Syrian Army’s operations in southeast Damascus. ”
    => So could these not so US-backed than the article title is telling? And investment may so not be so deep?
    😉