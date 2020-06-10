BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army’s air force launched a massive attack overnight on a military convoy belonging to the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

According to the Libyan National Army, their air force bombed a big GNA convoy near the city of Abu Ghryan, resulting in heavy losses for the latter.

The Libyan National Army said several GNA fighters were killed and wounded during their attack near Abu Ghryan, including a number of Syrian mercenaries.

In addition to the heavy losses to military personnel, the Libyan National Army’s attack also resulted in the destruction of several vehicles and mechanisms.

Some reports even claimed that the Libyan National Army’s attack resulted in the destruction of a Turkish air defense system that was being transported to the area.

This latest attack by the Libyan National Army comes at a time when the fighting in northern Libya has intensified at several fronts, including the Sirte axis.

