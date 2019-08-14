BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a heavy attack in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Tuesday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defenses at the town of Sukayk and its corresponding hilltop.

Led by the “Rouse the Believers” militant group, the jihadist rebels began their attack by sending two suicide bombers towards the Syrian Army’s defenses at the northern axis of Sukayk.

Following the suicide attacks, the jihadist rebels stormed the Syrian Army’s positions in a bid to retake Sukayk; this would result in a fierce battle that would last for a short period of time on Tuesday.

The attack would ultimately collapse after the jihadist rebels repeatedly failed in their attempt to breach the Syrian Army’s lines.

According to a military source in the nearby Hama Governorate, over 45 jihadist rebels were killed during the attack and several more were wounded.

The source added the jihadist attack also resulted in the destruction of several militant vehicles at the Sukayk front.

Shortly after the attack, the Syrian Arab Army resumed their offensive to capture the nearby hilltop of Tal Tari, which is located just south of Ta’manah.

Thus far, the Syrian Arab Army has been unable to crack the militant lines at Tal Tari; however, they were able to score an advance near the recently captured town of Al-Hobeit.

Advertisements