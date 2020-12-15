BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – A statement issued by the Iraqi Armed Forces on Tuesday said that dozens of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) fighters were killed by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service during a major military operation in southern Mosul.

The operation, which targeted several Islamic State hideouts, was launched as part of a greater endeavor to clear the terrorist group’s sleeper cells from the Nineveh Governorate.

In a video released on Tuesday, the Iraqi Armed Forces can be seen carrying out devastating strikes on the Islamic State’s positions, resulting in a large number of dead and wounded in the terrorist ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to this operation, the Iraqi Armed Forces have been carrying out attacks across the country, in an effort to eliminate the last remnants of the Islamic State from their territory.

The Iraqi Armed Forces have been working with the International Coalition, along with its neighbors to prevent the Islamic State from capturing any territory or carrying out terrorist operations inside the country.