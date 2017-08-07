BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their field operations in the Jubb Al-Jarrah District of Homs this morning, attacking the Islamic State’s (ISIL) positions at the town of Mannoukh.

Led by the 18th Tank Division, the Syrian Arab Army managed to liberate five points around Mannoukh last night, paving the way for their assault on the town this morning.

Following an intense battle that lasted for nearly three hours today, the Syrian Arab Army seized Mannoukh from the Islamic State terrorists after killing scores of their fighters inside the town.

According to a military source in Homs, the Syrian Army killed more than 15 Islamic State terrorists, while also destroying at least three vehivles that were fitted with 23mm anti-aircraft machine guns.

As a result of today’s operation, the Syrian Army has now pushed the Islamic State more than 15km away from the strategic town of Jubab Hamad, which is located in eastern countryside of Homs.