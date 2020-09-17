US Space and Cyber Forces must be able to disrupt adversaries’ efforts disrupt to terrestrial forces through their own space forces, US Space Command Chief Architect Michael Dickey told the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) AscentX Conference on National Security Space.
“[US space-based military assets must] be able to disrupt adversaries’ attempts to disrupt terrestrial forces through their own space forces,” Dickey told a panel at the conference on Thursday.
Space Development Agency Director Derek Tournear told the conference that the goal of the US Space Forces would be to establish US space dominance in what he called the “cis-lunar” environment between low earth orbit satellites at 200 miles above the Earth and high earth orbit geosynchorous satellites 22,000 miles above the earth.
Tournear said US forces needed to deploy a “space situational awareness layer [in the] cislunar above geo-spatial (22,000 miles up) so that space force can prosecute that information.”
Dickey is also the director of the Enterprise Strategy and Architectures Office. He oversees, directs and coordinates efforts of multiple Department of Defense and other organizations’ efforts to implement a resilient, multi-domain compatible enterprise for space mission areas, according to published reports.
Source: Sputnik
