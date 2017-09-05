BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:05 A.M.) – A school principal and her brother were brutally murdered in the southern Idlib Governorate city of Khan Sheikhoun recently for being pro-Assad, the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday.

“Resentment piles up among the people of Khan Shaykhoun in the southern countryside of Idlib against the backdrop of the assassination of a school principal and her brother, who were slaughtered by knives in their house in Souq Sha’bi area in Khan Shaykhoun city,” the SOHR claimed.

“Local sources confirmed to the SOHR that the school principal was strict at her work and was pro-regime. The people of the town asserted that the assassinated school principal tended in the recent months to ‘insult and strongly criticize the rebels.’ She was also against the interference of the military entities with the educational institutions and was involved more than once in debates and quarrels with some parties,” the report added.

Al-Masdar was able to attain information on the identities of the two civilians murdered by the unknown assailants in the Khan Sheikhoun.

Lamees Al-Nasr was identified as the principal of the Hajj Al-Bakri School in Khan Sheikhoun; she was murdered alongside her brother, Hussam, in their home.

Islamist rebels have targeted pro-government civilians in the past by arresting and even executing anyone they deemed anti-opposition.