Civilians in Mhardeh are determined to remain in their beloved city. (Picture was taken today in downtown Mhardeh)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:05 A.M.) – A school principal and her brother were brutally murdered in the southern Idlib Governorate city of Khan Sheikhoun recently for being pro-Assad, the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday.

“Resentment piles up among the people of Khan Shaykhoun in the southern countryside of Idlib against the backdrop of the assassination of a school principal and her brother, who were slaughtered by knives in their house in Souq Sha’bi area in Khan Shaykhoun city,” the SOHR claimed.

“Local sources confirmed to the SOHR that the school principal was strict at her work and was pro-regime. The people of the town asserted that the assassinated school principal tended in the recent months to ‘insult and strongly criticize the rebels.’ She was also against the interference of the military entities with the educational institutions and was involved more than once in debates and quarrels with some parties,” the report added.

Al-Masdar was able to attain information on the identities of the two civilians murdered by the unknown assailants in the Khan Sheikhoun.

Lamees Al-Nasr was identified as the principal of the Hajj Al-Bakri School in Khan Sheikhoun; she was murdered alongside her brother, Hussam, in their home.

Islamist rebels have targeted pro-government civilians in the past by arresting and even executing anyone they deemed anti-opposition.

Share this article:
  • 183
  • 35
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    219
    Shares
ALSO READ  ISIS claims 7 Russian soldiers killed in eastern Hama

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

1 Comment on "School principal and brother butchered in Khan Sheikhoun for being pro-Assad"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
TheObserver
Guest
Newbie
Upvoted
TheObserver
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

That is typical of tyrannical people and their mobs. Those that can think and reason have, in their possession, the ability to influence others and thus present a threat to the aforementioned thugs. Hence their removal or execution.
May the two teachers find peace with their god.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
Translate
05/09/2017 07:27
wpDiscuz