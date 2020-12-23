BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Ansarallah Movement (Houthis) published scenes from where a reconnaissance drone belonging to the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia was shot down.

According to the Ansarallah Movement, the drone was attacking their positions in the Marib Governorate, when their air defense forces shot down the unmanned aerial vehicle that belonged to the Saudi Air Force.

The scenes of the wreckage of a Saudi army drone, CH-4, were released on the Anasrallah Movement’s military media channel and later shared on RT Arabic.

According to the Ansarallah-aligned spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a:

“The air defenses managed to shoot down a Chinese-made reconnaissance fighter plane. A CH-4 type belonging to the Saudi Air Force, after being targeted by a guided missile, which has not yet been disclosed, in the Madaghal District (northwest), Ma’rib Governorate.”

The Ansarallah Movement has shot down several drones over the course of the Yemeni conflict, as the use of unmanned aerial vehicles are frequently used by both sides.