BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:25 P.M.) – On Friday, December 25th, the Arab coalition announced that a marine mine hit a merchant ship in the southern part of the Red Sea.

In a statement published by the official Saudi Al-Ikhbariya channel, the Arab Coalition stated that the marine mine was planted by Ansarallah (Houthis) Movement of Yemen.

The Saudi-led Arab Coalition indicated that the marine mine caused material damage at the front of the merchant vessel, without causing any loss of life.

The coalition said in its statement: “The Houthis continue to plant marine mines in the southern Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, which could threaten maritime navigation in the region.”

The Arab coalition had announced earlier that it had destroyed a number of sea mines, which were planted by the Houthis, according to them, during the last 24 hours.

The coalition said in its statement: “Iranian-made seashell mines were discovered within the past 24 hours,” without further details about the locations where they were found.

The coalition added that by doing so, it has destroyed 175 marine mines “randomly planted by the Houthi militia in Yemen.”

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military alliance of Arab and Islamic countries in support of the Yemeni government, in its efforts to regain the capital, Sanaa, and large areas in northern and western Yemen, which the Ansarallah Movement took control of in late 2014.