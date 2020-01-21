BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – The Saudi U.N. delegate, ‘Abdullah Al-Mouallimi, invited his Syrian counterpart, Dr. Bashar Al-Ja’afari, to a special ceremony held in honor of the Saudi Minister of State, Fahd bin ‘Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Al-Watan reported on Tuesday.

According to the Syria-based publication, Dr. Ja’afari attended the ceremony and discussed future ties with his Saudi counterpart.

In particular, the report said Mouallimi expressed to Dr. Ja’afari that what has happened between the two countries should pass, stressing the importance of their long-standing brotherly relations before the war.

Dr. Ja’afari’s attendance at the ceremony reportedly intrigued several attendees, who also greeted him warmly.

This move by the Saudi delegate comes just a month after Syria was invited to a journalism forum held in Riyadh.

Reports of rapprochement between Riyadh and Damascus have been ongoing for two months now, with some indicating that the Saudi government may eventually reopen their embassy like the UAE did in October.

Saudi Arabia cutoff diplomatic ties with Syria in 2012 after they accused Damascus of using excessive force against protesters.

