BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – The Saudi U.N. delegate, ‘Abdullah Al-Mouallimi, invited his Syrian counterpart, Dr. Bashar Al-Ja’afari, to a special ceremony held in honor of the Saudi Minister of State, Fahd bin ‘Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Al-Watan reported on Tuesday.
According to the Syria-based publication, Dr. Ja’afari attended the ceremony and discussed future ties with his Saudi counterpart.
In particular, the report said Mouallimi expressed to Dr. Ja’afari that what has happened between the two countries should pass, stressing the importance of their long-standing brotherly relations before the war.
Dr. Ja’afari’s attendance at the ceremony reportedly intrigued several attendees, who also greeted him warmly.
This move by the Saudi delegate comes just a month after Syria was invited to a journalism forum held in Riyadh.
Reports of rapprochement between Riyadh and Damascus have been ongoing for two months now, with some indicating that the Saudi government may eventually reopen their embassy like the UAE did in October.
Saudi Arabia cutoff diplomatic ties with Syria in 2012 after they accused Damascus of using excessive force against protesters.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.