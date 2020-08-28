BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – Several Saudi soldiers entered northeastern Syria this week after entering the Arab Republic from the illegal Al-Walid Crossing on the border Al-Hasakah (Syria) and Nineveh (Iraq).
According to local sources, approximately 20 Saudi soldiers entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate, where they later traveled to the Al-Shaddadi District near the Deir Ezzor administrative border.
The Saudi soldiers were said to have traveled with the U.S.-led International Coalition to the Al-Hasakah Governorate; however, it was said that they did not remain inside the country for very long.
Citing their own sources, RT reported that the Saudi soldiers were previously to deployed to the Taiji Airbase in Iraq before making their way to Syria.
Due to the absence of diplomatic relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s soldiers entered the country through the Al-Walid Crossing, which is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and U.S.-led International Coalition.
