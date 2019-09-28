BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Iranian and Syrian forces near the city of Albukamal came under attack last night when an unknown warplane bombed their positions close to the Iraqi border.
According to a Syrian military source, the aircraft, which was not identified, struck an area located northeast of Albukamal and shortly after, they struck another site near the Iraqi city of Al-Qa’im.
While Al-Masdar was unable to obtain information regarding the source of the attack, the Russian aviation website Avia.Pro reported that these strikes were likely carried out by the Saudi or Israeli armed forces.
“Given the fact that pro-Iranian units fired back at the enemy, it is most likely not about the use of fifth-generation fighters, which, as a rule, are not included in the zone of destruction of air defense systems; moreover, we can talk about both Saudi and about Israeli and American drones,” the publication said.
They would add: “It should be noted that before the attacks on the Albukamal area, Israeli F-35 fighters were spotted.”
As of now, no one has claimed responsibility for this attack.
