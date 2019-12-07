The Saudi Press Agency said that the Saudi shooter at the U.S. base in Pensacola, Florida yesterday attacked the United States on Twitter before carrying out his attack, describing it as an “evil nation.”
The agency quoted the “Site Intelligence Group,” a site that monitors jihadist media, as saying that the shooter, Mohammad al-Shamrani, published a short statement on Twitter saying: “I am against evil, America has turned out to be a nation of evil.”
He added: “I am not against you only because you are an American, and I do not hate you because of your freedoms. I hate you because every day you support, finance and commit crimes, not only against Muslims but also against humanity.”
The US Navy has announced that the shooter inside the American base is a Saudi national who was studying flight.
Four people, including the shooter, were killed, in the second fatal shooting at a U.S. military facility this week, authorities said.
Provincial police chief David Morgan told a news conference on Friday morning that a district police officer shot the attacker a few minutes after he carried out his shootings.
Officials at the press conference said that two officers were injured in the incident, but pointed out they were not life-threatening wounds.
