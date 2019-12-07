BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, believes that Iran is the first state sponsor of terrorism in the world, stressing that “this is what we have been saying for many, many years.”

Al-Jubeir said on Al-Arabiya TV, on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Forum Summit in the Italian capital, Rome: “Iran is a country that assassinates diplomats, storms embassies, cultivates terrorist cells and carries out sabotage in various countries. The work of terrorist organizations.”

“Iran threatens the entire region and we can no longer afford its aggressiveness. We support the pressure on Iran,” he continued.

Al-Jubeir added that “Iran believes in the principle of exporting the revolution and does not respect the sovereignty of states. We must be tough with Iran and no one is seeking war.”

The Iranian file was strongly present at the Mediterranean Forum Summit in Rome, despite the exclusion of Iran and its Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, from participating for the first time.

