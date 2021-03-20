BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, accused Iran of being involved in the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities, which were carried out by the Houthi forces on Friday, March 19th.

Al-Jubeir said, during an exclusive interview with the Arab News newspaper, “All of the missiles and drones that came into Saudi are Iranian manufactured or Iranian supplied,” he said. “Several of them, as we’ve said, came from the north; several came from the sea.”

The Saudi minister expressed his opposition to the U.S.’ decision to remove the Houthi forces from the terrorism list, which he said would not impede humanitarian aid to Yemen.

“We have made this very clear to our friends in Europe and to the US as well as to the United Nations special envoy,” Al-Jubeir said. “The Taliban in Afghanistan are on the terrorism list; it doesn’t stop aid from coming to Afghanistan. In Syria you have Daesh on the terrorism list and that doesn’t stop aid from going to Syria. Hezbollah in Lebanon is on the terrorism list, that doesn’t stop aid from going to Lebanon. The Al-Shabab in Somalia are on the terror list and that doesn’t stop aid from going there. Boko Haram is on a terror list and that doesn’t stop aid from going into the G5 Sahel countries.”

Al-Jubeir then accused the Houthi forces of stealing aid and recruiting children to fight for them against the Yemeni government forces. “They steal the aid; they sell it to finance their war machine. They induct young boys — 9, 10, 11 years of age — and put them on the battlefield, which is against international law and a severe violation of human rights.”

“They indiscriminately launch ballistic missiles and drones against civilians, whether it’s in Saudi Arabia or in Yemen, where they also robbed the Central Bank. They rejected every attempt at achieving a peaceful settlement or cooperating with the UN special envoy,” Al-Jubeir stressed, adding “So, the message the position from our perspective with regards to the Houthis is very clear: They belong on a terrorism list and nobody should deal with them.”

