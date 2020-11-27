BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Northwestern Yemen was awoken this morning to the sounds of warplanes buzzing over several regions, as the Saudi Air Force, backed by their Arab Coalition allies, unleashed a powerful attack on the governorates of Sana’a, Sa’ada, Al-Jawf and Hajjah.

According to reports from local activists, the primary target for the Saudi-led Coalition was the densely populated governorate of Sana’a, which saw several airstrikes over the course of the morning and early afternoon.

While activists reported heavy strikes on the capital city, Sanaa, the Saudi-led Coalition said their warplanes targeted the training camps of the Houthi forces (Ansarallah Movement).

These airstrikes by the Saudi-led Coalition come just days after the Ansarallah Movement struck the Saudi Aramco facility in the coastal city of Jeddah.

The Ansarallah Movement announced that they targeted the Saudi Aramco facility with their new domestically-made Quds-2 missile, which they claimed successfully hit its intended target in the Saudi port-city.

The Yemeni group claimed that the attack was in response to the Saudi-led Coalition’s continuous bombardment of their areas, along with the long-standing land, air and sea siege imposed on the northwestern region of the country.