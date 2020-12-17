BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, announced that the Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) launched a ballistic missile from the Sana’a Governorate, towards the Saudi border on Thursday.

The spokesman for the Arab Coalition forces, Turki Al-Maliki, said, “This morning, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile from Sana’a Governorate, using civilian objects at the launch site, and it landed 158 km after its launch within Yemeni territories in the Saada Governorate.”

Al-Maliki stressed, “The Houthi militia continues to violate international humanitarian law by launching ballistic missiles and their indiscriminate landing on civilians as well as population centers that threaten the lives of hundreds of civilians.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Maliki added that “the leadership of the joint forces of the coalition continues to take strict and deterrent measures to neutralize and destroy these specific capabilities to protect civilians inside Yemen and protect regional and international security.”

The Ansarallah Movement has not commented on this latest launch.