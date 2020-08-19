BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Saudi-led Arab Coalition launched several raids over Yemen on Tuesday, targeting governorates in the central and northern part of the war-torn country.

According to the Ansarallah forces, who were quoted by Masirah TV, the Saudi-led Arab Coalition warplanes launched at least 16 airstrikes over the Marib Governorate, with 15 of them targeting the anti-government forces around the strategic Sirwah District.

The Arab Coalition then launched six airstrikes over the Hodeidah Governorate, hitting the areas under the control of the Ansarallah forces.

In particular, the Arab Coalition airstrikes hit the Bajeel District of northern Hodeidah, which consists of a number of farms.

The Arab Coalition then launched four airstrikes over the Al-Sa’ada and Al-Jawf governorates, with the raid primarily targeting their administrative capitals.

One more raid was reported in the Al-Bayda Governorate, where the Ansarallah forces are currently attempting to take control of the entire northern border with Marib.

This wide-scale attack by the Arab Coalition comes at a time when the Ansarallah forces attempt to capture the administrative capital of Marib, which is considered one of the last important areas under the control of the pro-government troops in northern Yemen.