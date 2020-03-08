The Saudi-led coalition has started a military operation against Houthi rebels in the coastal village of Salif, in the western province of Hodeidah, Yemen, Al Arabiya reported on Saturday. It also announced the destruction of Houthi sites that were reportedly used for manufacturing explosive-laden boats and drones in Salif.
The coalition asked the civilians in Salif not to approach the targeted sites.
In late February, Saudi Air Defence intercepted and destroyed several ballistic missiles launched from Yemen’s capital of Sanaa towards its territory, Saudi media reported.
Yemen has been engulfed in an ongoing armed conflict between pro-Saudi forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthis since 2015.
In March the same year, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Gulf state allies began a military operation against the Houthis at Hadi’s request to restore him to power. With the help of the coalition, Hadi managed to recapture the Yemeni south and its capital in the city of Aden from the Houthis, but the country’s north, including the capital of Sanaa, remains under the Houthis’ control.
Source: Sputnik
4
- 4Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.