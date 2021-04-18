BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – On Sunday, the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia announced that it had intercepted and destroyed an armed drone inside Yemeni airspace, which was launched by the Houthi forces toward the Kingdom.

In a statement carried by Al-Watan newspaper, the coalition said that the Houthi forces’ attempts are systematic and deliberate to target civilians and civil infrastructure, stressing that necessary operational measures be taken to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Prior to the downing of this unmanned aerial vehicle by the Arab Coalition, the Houthi forces announced that it had launched an attack by means of a drone on King Khalid Airbase in Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman for the Houthi forces, Yahya Saree, posted on his Twitter account that a Qasef 2K drone bombed a “sensitive military target” at the King Khalid base located in Khamis Mushait, adding that “the hit was accurate.”

On Friday, the coalition announced that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi forces towards Jizan, Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday, the spokesman for the coalition forces, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, announced that the Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces were able to intercept and destroy 4 armed UAVs, and 5 ballistic missiles launched from the Saada Governorate towards the city of Jizan.

